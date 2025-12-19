Residents frustrated by repeated water issues at Butler County mobile home park

This is the second water issue the neighborhood has had in the past two months. — People who live in Bernie’s Mobile Home Park in Cabot are frustrated. Just a month after getting a notification to not use their water, they’re dealing with water issues yet again.

“It’s exhausting,” Danielle Daugherty said.

“It’s just frustrating because I’ve lived here for a long time, recently moved out, but it’s frustrating. Frustrating for everyone,” said Cole Lokar, whose family still lives at Bernie’s.

Residents got an email on Wednesday from the property owner saying a water main break was the cause of low to no water pressure.

“We’re on a boil water advisory until the 23rd,” Daugherty said.

After Wednesday’s water main break, Daugherty said her water pressure has changed several times.

“Whenever I came home, it was fine, and then about an hour later, there was no water pressure again, so it’s kind of touch and go at this point,” Daugherty told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

This is the second water issue the neighborhood has had in the past two months. In October, the mobile home park got a do-not-use order from the state Department of Environmental Protection, saying their water had a high level of manganese, a heavy metal, in the wells that serve the park. That water was often discolored.

“She (my mom) can’t wash her clothes, it’s turning the overall clothing tan, there are people with kids in here that have been dealing with this water issue,” Lokar said.

Channel 11 reached out to Stackhouse Management, the company that owns the mobile home park, but did not hear back Friday.

In another email to residents on Thursday that was shared with Channel 11, Stackhouse told residents to reach out directly to the DEP.

The DEP sent Channel 11 this statement Friday afternoon:

“The DEP was alerted by the certified operator at Bernie’s Trailer Park that the distribution system experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a water main break.

A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow by back-pressure or back-siphonage. In such conditions, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

As a result, the operator issued a boil water advisory (BWA) to the residents of the mobile home park, informing them to either use bottled water or boil their water before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or food preparation until further notice. The BWA affects approximately 170 individuals served by 75 connections.

The certified operator notified the DEP today that repairs have been made to the broken main, and they are moving forward with collecting two consecutive days of total coliform clearance samples. If the results are satisfactory, the BWA could be lifted on Saturday. Residents will hear from the Operator once that happens."

Residents say they want better communication from Stackhouse and would like to see the lines completely replaced.

“My hope is that they do, and if not, then a lot of people are going to be moving out of here because they have no choice, they have kids, and it’s a shame because they don’t have the money to do so. I hope they get it together,” Lokar said.

