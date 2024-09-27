Residents in Harmar Township, Oakmont complaining of strong smell coming from local sewage plant

Several people who live in Harmar Township and Oakmont are complaining about the strong smell coming from a local sewage plant. Some say the smell is so bad, it stretches for miles.

“It smells disgusting,” said Tammy Fallon.

Tammy Fallon lives along the river in Harmar Township. She sometimes avoids going outside because the smell is unbearable.

“I’m not going to sit outside when it smells. I literally can’t. I would gag,” said Fallon.

Many neighbors reached out to Channel 11 who say they can’t stand the stench coming from the Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority. The plant manager Tim Kephart said they’ve received several odor complaints in the last few weeks, including folks in Oakmont.

“It’s almost like a poopy smell. It’s pretty bad,” said Kyle Tedys.

“If you’re coming outside and hanging out and the smell is like someone is farting in your face,” said Aaron Tedys.

Kephart attributes the smell to the multimillion-dollar improvement project underway at the plant. During the summer, the plant’s digester, which minimizes the smell as wastewater solids are broken down, was shut down to be renovated and then the plant got several complaints. Kephart said the Department of Environmental Protection recommended putting in a deodorant system which he says really helped. However, recently the strong smell has returned.

“When you’re driving down Freeport Road, it really does smell,” said Fallon. “I put my windows up and put my shirt over my face.”

Kephart said the deodorant system at the plant is on 24/7 instead of 18 hours a day. Kephart said the weather changes could be a factor. Right now, they are working with the DEP on the situation.

Kephart said the digester should be back up and running early next year. The entire renovation project was supposed to be finished next week, but it will likely not be completed until next summer.

