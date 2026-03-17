Residents look for the positive side of winter’s sudden return

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Winter’s return is causing weather whiplash.

In just a few days, the region saw warm and sunny weather, damaging winds and snow.

“It’s hard to believe I was prepping a garden like six days ago and now it’s snow,” Paul Soscia said. Channel 11 spoke to him while he shoveled his driveway on Tuesday.

“It’s pretty cold today. This kind of weather with the wind, it just bites you, you know where.”

He moved back to Cranberry Township a few years ago after spending 15 years in Florida. He’s trying to look at the bright side.

“Saves me from going to the gym today,” he said.

His neighbor Mike Wagner agreed.

“It’s mindless exercise as far as I’m concerned. Good chance to be outside and get some fresh air,” Wagner said.

Both men admit last week’s weather had them fooled. The same goes for Ray Pate.

Pate lives in Beaver Falls and says he walks just about everywhere.

“I got up and looked out the window and said ‘Oh my God!’ There was snow all over the roofs and it was coming down,” he said.

Parts of Beaver and Butler Counties saw more than five inches of snow.

It’s a reminder that March in Western Pennsylvania can mean just about anything.

“That’s Western, Pa. It’s a great place to live, but you have to expect this every once in a while,” Wagner said.

Ironically, yesterday marked six weeks since Groundhog Day.

“He’s always late. I don’t trust him anymore. I gave up on him a few years ago.”

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