Some residents calling for Allegheny County tax hike as concerns over program cuts loom

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday night’s Allegheny County Council meeting was packed with people. Dozens had to be moved to an overflow space.

All of this is in response to the proposed county budget and existing opposition.

In County Executive Sara Innamorato’s first-ever budget, she proposed a 2.2 mill or 46.5% property tax increase. It would equal about $180 a year more for the average homeowner.

That proposal has been met with opposition. Some members of council say it’s just too steep.

A memo from the county manager to council was leaked. In it, he outlined what would happen if the millage was not increased calling subsequent cuts “deep” and “catastrophic.”

According to the memo, the Department of Human Services would need to cut staff and funding to a number of programs and organizations.

Members of those organizations showed up in force, imploring council to vote in favor of the budget proposal.

“People spend more money on their coffee every month. You can’t tell me that coffee is more important than our kids,” Leon Rockymore said. He works with youth sports. “What are we doing? What kind of message are we sending if we don’t vote the right way?”

“If you take away these programs, violence could spike back to what they were in 2020, 21, 22. These programs make a difference,” Nick Cotter of Brookline said. “We can save lives with $10 extra a month.”

“Any reduction in funding would be catastrophic for all our partners and client workforce agencies, as this would greatly diminish service to low-income youth and adults,” Stephanie Eson of Human Services Center Mon Valley said.

Not all agreed.

“On behalf of fixed-income seniors, small business owners, I rise in opposition to a tax increase. High taxes are killing this commonwealth,” Benjamin Chiszar said.

Council-at-large Sam DeMarco said in a post to X that he would not be moved to vote for the increase, “A majority of Council believes an increase of that size is too much.” He added the memo is “designed to get those employees and those that rely on their services to pressure council to vote for [Innamorato’s] tax increase.”

The budget vote is set for Dec. 3.

