Restaurant to replace closed Station in Bloomfield will be “classic Pittsburgh,” owner says

PITTSBURGH — Troy Beck is preparing to open a new restaurant in Bloomfield in place of the former Station restaurant.

“The concept is more Pittsburgh than it is food,” Beck said. “It’s more of a passion project than it is anything else.”

Station, the previous restaurant to occupy the 4744 Liberty Ave. space, was open for nine years and was owned and operated by chef Curtis Gamble. Gamble closed the restaurant in February in order to move to Tennessee.

