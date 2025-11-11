Restrictions scheduled for Liberty Tunnel for maintenance

PITTSBURGH — The Liberty Tunnel in Pittsburgh will be restricted periodically this week.

PennDOT said maintenance will take place at the tunnel on Wednesday and Thursday nights, weather permitting.

Work will take place on the inbound (northbound) side on Wednesday and on the outbound (southbound) side on Thursday.

A single-lane restriction will run on the respective sides from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to proceed with caution.

