Restrictions scheduled for part of Squirrel Hill Tunnel

PITTSBURGH — Part of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel will be closed for work this week.

PennDOT said the eastbound (outbound) side of the tunnel will be restricted from 10 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. on Friday.

A single lane restriction will be in place at that time.

Crews will be conducting standpipe work.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and monitor the road conditions using 511PA.

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