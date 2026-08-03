Woman falls about 20 feet through outdoor staircase in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes, officials say

PITTSBURGH — A woman had to be rescued after falling through an outdoor staircase Sunday in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, first responders were called to the 3500 block of Mission Street around 6 p.m. for reports of a partially collapsed outdoor staircase.

Crews found that the woman had fallen about 20-25 feet to the ground below.

Medics used a rope system to bring the woman back up. She was placed in a Stokes basket and taken to the hospital in stable condition, with injuries to her lower body.

The Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections was called to the scene and assessed the structure’s safety.

Residents were not forced to vacate, officials say, but inspectors have secured the area and will work with the owners to fix the property.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group