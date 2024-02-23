Retired Pittsburgh police commander accused of secretly recording officers facing new charges

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has confirmed that former Pittsburgh Police Commander Matt Lackner, who is accused of hiding cameras in police cruisers, is facing new charges.

>> Pittsburgh police commander accused of using 2nd body cam to track officer locations

Lackner had been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the results of an internal investigation, before retiring in October.

>> Pittsburgh police commander retires amid accusations he used body cams to secretly record officers

Multiple sources told Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle that Lackner allegedly used the body camera to record multiple officers in multiple police cars.

>> Pittsburgh police commander accused of using undercover body cam to record officers

Channel 11 is working to find out exactly what the charges are. Watch Channel 11 News at 4 p.m. for the latest information as we learn it.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group