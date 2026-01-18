Retro arcade to take over former Pittsburgh-area church

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Get excited, gamers! A retro arcade is taking over a former Pittsburgh-area church.

The Church Arcade will hold opening weekend events on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, according to its website.

Located at 32 South First Street in Duquesne, the Church Arcade plans to offer more than 100 arcade games and 30 pinball machines inside a retired Catholic church, complete with stained glass and vaulted ceilings.

Opening weekend will include tournaments, craft beers, food trucks and a DJ, the Church Arcade’s website says. All games will be set to “free play,” so attendees won’t have to bring quarters or tokens.

