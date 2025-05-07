RIDC awarded $6.98M grant for New Kensington manufacturing site redevelopment

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania will receive $6.98 million from the Shapiro administration’s new PA SITES grants to refashion the former Alcoa manufacturing buildings in New Kensington.

The grant was one of 11 projects totaling $64 million announced Tuesday afternoon by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has made site development and shovel-ready projects among the top priorities of his economic development strategy. It’s the first round of the PA SITES grants.

The grant to RIDC Southwestern Pennsylvania Growth Fund will go toward work at buildings 37 and 38 at the New Kensington Advanced Manufacturing Park, which the state said would allow about 130,000 square feet of space to be used by a business. The park itself is a 1.2 million-square-foot site along the Allegheny River in New Kensington and Arnold that is being developed by RIDC and the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp.

