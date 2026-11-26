PITTSBURGH — Ridership has nearly doubled on Amtrak’s rail service between Pittsburgh and New York City after the carrier added a second daily train, according to state leaders.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll visited Pittsburgh Nov. 19 to announce the addition of the train.

The surge comes as travelers beyond the local region turn to trains more often when they travel.

Meanwhile, Amtrak is predicting a record-breaking number of riders during the Thanksgiving travel period.

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