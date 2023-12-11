Riley Green performing in Pittsburgh in February

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh was one of the few additional shows added to a country star’s stops in February.

Live Nation announced Tuesday that Riley Green is coming to the Petersen Events Center on Friday, Feb. 9 with special guest Ella Langley.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Riley Green on X, formerly Twitter, said this stop is one of three shows added in February.

Just announced…we have a few more February shows added to the books. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10am local. Presale tickets are available tomorrow 12/12 at 10am local. Sign up for my email list on my website to get the code. https://t.co/jSxynopGem pic.twitter.com/KRJ0ooEz5a — Riley Green (@RileyGreenMusic) December 11, 2023





Green released his first EP in 2018 and has since released hits like “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” as well as collaborated with other country music stars, like Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group