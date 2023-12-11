Local

Riley Green performing in Pittsburgh in February

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Keith Urban and Vince Gill Return to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for Urban's All for the Hall Concert Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Riley Green performs onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Mus)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh was one of the few additional shows added to a country star’s stops in February.

Live Nation announced Tuesday that Riley Green is coming to the Petersen Events Center on Friday, Feb. 9 with special guest Ella Langley.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Riley Green on X, formerly Twitter, said this stop is one of three shows added in February.


Green released his first EP in 2018 and has since released hits like “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” as well as collaborated with other country music stars, like Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car along busy Moon Township road, police say
  • Teens who escaped from Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center are back in custody, police say
  • Mama June says Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell dies at 29 after battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh Jews hope to convince lawmakers with sweet treats to change primary election date
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read