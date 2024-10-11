Local

Ringgold High School football game postponed, district investigating ‘misconduct’ allegations

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NEW EAGLE, Pa. — Friday night’s Ringgold football game is postponed as the school district investigates misconduct allegations.

Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich sent a letter to parents on Thursday, saying the district became aware of “alleged incidents of misconduct” involving members of the football team.

“We are continuing to gather information and will take all the appropriate steps to address these allegations,” the letter reads.

Channel 11 asked Skrinjorich for more details about the allegations, but we were given no comment.

