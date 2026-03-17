Ritual House and Palm Palm operators form new restaurant group with more concepts planned

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on the Pittsburgh Business Times.

The team behind Ritual House and Palm Palm have launched a new restaurant group, Legacy Hospitality Group.

Led by Herky and Lisa Pollock, Chef Ed and Amanda Smith and Matthew Minichino, the group’s portfolio currently includes downtown’s Ritual House and recently opened fast casual spot The Common Good, the East End’s Palm Palm and the two Shorty’s Pins and Pints locations. Herky Pollock, a titan of commercial real estate in Pittsburgh, is also the president and CEO of the similarly named Legacy Realty Partners.

“These companies that we’re starting and forming all start with Legacy,” Herky Pollock said. “Long after I’m gone and we’re gone, these will survive and thrive and we want Pittsburgh to be elevated forever and ever.”

The group plans to open at least three new concepts in 2026 and is preparing more for 2027, with development focused on the region’s “urban core.” Pollock highlighted the East End, the North Shore and downtown all as having potential.

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