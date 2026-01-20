Riverhounds restructure deals for 2 key players

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has agreed to restructure contracts with defenders Beto Ydrach and Guillaume Vacter, pending approval from the United Soccer League (USL) and the U.S. Soccer Federation. The new contracts will take effect for the 2026 season and include a club option for 2027.

The restructuring of contracts comes after both players contributed significantly to the Hounds’ USL Championship title last season. Ydrach scored the clinching penalty kick in the shootout against FC Tulsa, while Vacter established himself as a starter shortly after joining the team mid-season.

Ydrach, 24, made a notable impact in his rookie year, starting 27 of 29 regular-season matches and earning 17 appearances for Puerto Rico’s national team. His contributions included a game-winning goal in the U.S. Open Cup against New York City FC. Vacter, 25, joined the Hounds a month into the 2025 season and quickly became a key player at center back.

He started the final 23 regular-season matches before an injury sidelined him in November. Sporting Director Dan Visser emphasized the significance of the new contracts.

“Gui and Beto played important roles in our success last season and we’re excited to reward them with new contracts,” he said. “We expect them to remain key pieces within the group for years to come.”

Preseason training for the Riverhounds’ 2026 title defense will kick off on Jan. 27.

