RiverLife Chalk Fest has colorful kick-off in Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Summer had a colorful kick-off in Pittsburgh’s North Shore on Saturday.

The first day of RiverLife Chalk Fest was held at Allegheny Landing.

More than two dozen professional chalk artists will make and show off chalk murals along Isabella Street and the Three Rivers Heritage Trail during the two-day festival.

Members of the public can show off their creative side, too, by making 2-foot murals for the comunity mural entrance.

This is the fifth year for the festival, which features local food vendors, live music and other activities.

Organizers say this is the most artists and the best attendance they’ve ever had.

“We’ve brought 30 national and international chalk artists to Pittsburgh to share their craft with Pittsburgh,” RiverLife President and CEO Matthew Galluzzo said. “And Pittsburghers have shown out today. It’s been great to see folks interacting with these world-class art pieces.”

If you missed the first day, you have another chance to check out Chalk Fest on Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

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