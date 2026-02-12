Riverlife, City of Pittsburgh partnership ‘Upkeep’ leverages $6M for riverfront care

PITTSBURGH — Riverlife and the City of Pittsburgh have launched UpKeep, a new initiative to provide $6 million in maintenance for the city’s 15-mile riverfront loop over the next decade.

Announced on Thursday, the program establishes new resources and coordinated standards for riverfront parks, trails and public green spaces.

As part of the initiative, Riverlife and the city have entered into a 20-year agreement to solidify the partnership for long-term care and maintenance.

Funding for the $6 million maintenance effort comes from an endowment gift from an anonymous donor.

Additional contributions were provided by The Heinz Endowments, Hillman Family Foundations, the Richard King Mellon Foundation and the NiSource Charitable Foundation.

The initiative addresses routine maintenance needs, including litter and debris removal, vegetation management and pressure washing.

Riverlife will coordinate these efforts with several local organizations, including Allegheny CleanWays, Friends of the Riverfront, Landforce and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

“The three rivers are an important part of Pittsburgh’s identity and so it’s important that Pittsburghers can engage with all that the rivers have to offer,” Mayor Corey O’Connor said. “Through our UpKeep partnership with Riverlife, Pittsburgh’s families will be able to enjoy clean and world-class parks and trails along our riverfronts.”

Riverlife has led riverfront transformation efforts for more than 25 years, city officials say. During that time, the organization has overseen more than $150 million in investment and helped catalyze billions in related economic development.

