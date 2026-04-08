Riverlife commemorates ‘do over’ rehab of upper promenade of Allegheny Riverfront Park

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on the Pittsburgh Business Times.

The old cobblestones are gone, replaced by “New York blue stone” along with new trees and a more wide open expanse overlooking the Allegheny River.

“Do overs in life are just so rare,” said Laura Solano, a landscape architect for New York-based design firm Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates Inc., who was returning to Pittsburgh to commemorate the renovation at the Allegheny Riverfront Park she first helped to envision more than 30 years ago. “And yet, here we are in the reimagined and incredibly beautiful upper level of the park.”

Solano was one of a number of speakers on hand to join Riverlife to celebrate the $5.4 million Upper Promenade Rehabilitation of Allegheny Riverfront Park along Fort Duquesne Boulevard between the Rachel Carson and Andy Warhol Bridges, a complement to the $30 million Arts Landing park under construction across the street.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group