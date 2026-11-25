PITTSBURGH — The Rivers Casino has a new bar, dubbed Sequel, on its gaming floor.

Sequel replaces the Spiral Bar, which had operated in the space since the casino first opened in 2009. The casino began a six-month renovation of the area in June, which led to the new bar being constructed. The bar features a nearby live DJ, as well as 15 video poker machines, although you do not have to gamble to sit at the bar. The renovations also saw the establishment of a new lounge for high limit table games, including a private suite for VIPs. That area is expected to open in mid-December. Sequel is now open and will be open daily.

“Luxurious, intimate and spacious, Rivers’ high end area is a destination rivaling experiences guests would expect in Las Vegas,” General Manager Bud Green said in a prepared statement. “With a welcoming an versatile vibe, Sequel is Pittsburgh’s newest refined gathering space for socializing at any hour of the day, while the new high limit table games area provides the refined elegance and personalized stakes so many of our guests are looking for. We’re thrilled to open these beautiful spaces to Pittsburghers and visitors alike.”

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