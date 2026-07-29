Rivers Casino employees participate in annual volunteer event with Pittsburgh food bank

PITTSBURGH — Volunteers from companies and organizations across the city gave back at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank on Tuesday.

Among them were nearly a dozen from Rivers Casino who helped pack boxes for the area’s senior citizens.

“The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is an excellent resource to this region. They’re always there; they’re always lending a helping hand when people need it,” Rivers Casino Director of Community Relations Rahmon Hart said.

The Rivers Gives team has supported the food bank’s mission for more than a decade. The program gives casino employees a chance to work local nonprofits instead of the gaming floor.

“We’re grateful to once again host the Rivers Gives team at the Food Bank,” said Kara Davidson, event, outreach and education specialist at GPCFB. “Volunteerism plays a central role in helping us provide reliable access to nourishing meals and essential resources for our neighbors. Partnerships like this are invaluable to ensure families throughout the area have the food and tools they need to thrive.”

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