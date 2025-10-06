Rivers Casino Pittsburgh contributes $4.6M to arena fund, total reaches $124.6M

PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh made its annual declaration as a public funding engine, reporting it has allocated $4.6 million to the city-county Sports & Exhibition Authority as part of a long-term, ongoing agreement to pay for the construction of PPG Paints Arena.

The 2025 allocation helped to bring to total funds raised for the arena project to $124.6 million.

With its next installment payment due in April for the twice-a-year plan, Rivers is putting $7.5 million each year into the SEA for the arena’s construction debt financing.

It’s a payment plan in which Rivers is projected to contribute a total of $225 million by the year 2038, according to the agreement with the SEA to help fund the new arena’s construction.

Rivers was built just before what was originally called Consol Energy Center. The casino opened in 2009, and the new arena opened a year later.

