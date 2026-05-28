Rangers DFA Andrew McCutchen

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Texas Rangers have designated Andrew McCutchen for assignment. The move was made to make room for infielder Nicky Lopez, who was signed as a free agent.

McCutchen joined Texas on a minor-league deal in the offseason and made the club’s Opening Day roster out of spring training. It was a good start to the season for McCutchen, who had a .333 batting average and a .980 OPS through April 8. But the 39-year-old slumped to a .192/.277/.260 batting line with two doubles, one home run and five RBI in 37 games (83 plate appearances) at the time he was DFA’d.

He had been serving primarily as the right-handed half of a platoon with the left-handed hitting Joc Pederson at designated hitter.

McCutchen, of course, was a fan favorite with the Pirates and spent 12 seasons in Pittsburgh between two stints (2009-17, 2023-25). In 1,713 games with the Pirates, McCutchen owned a .281/.372/.467 batting line with 1,781 hits, 351 doubles, 45 triples, 248 home runs, 875 RBI and 186 steals.

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