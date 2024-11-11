Rivers Casino table games dealer charged with dealing nearly 200 fraudulent hands of blackjack

PITTSBURGH — A Rivers Casino table games dealer is facing charges after she allegedly dealt nearly 200 fraudulent hands of blackjack.

Pennsylvania State Police said that between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, Jamie Smith was overpaying patrons on winning/losing bets, never collected monies from losing bets, removed chips from the float and paid multiple different patrons.

Video surveillance showed Smith working for 31 hours and dealing 192 fraudulent hands of the card game, totaling a loss of $21,869, police said.

Smith was taken into custody when she arrived for her shift on Nov. 8. She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

