LEETSDALE, Pa. — Approximately 200 middle school students from the Aliquippa and Shaler Area school districts gathered at the RIZE Sports Complex in Leetsdale on Tuesday for “RIZE Up Day.”

The four-hour program engaged sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students in sports training, health workshops and career exploration.

Organized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania and hosted by RIZE Sports, the event took place at 1201 Brickworks Dr. Program organizers structured the day to help young people build confidence, maintain active lifestyles and learn about career opportunities in the sports and wellness industries.

Chuck Cooper III addressed the students as the keynote speaker following opening remarks. Cooper is the president and chief executive officer of the Chuck Cooper Foundation. He is the son of Charles “Chuck” Cooper, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame member who became the first African American drafted into the NBA.

Participants took part in physical training spread across three activity rotations. Community coaches from the Cleveland Cavaliers directed basketball skills sessions, while players from the University of Pittsburgh women’s lacrosse team led agility and conditioning drills.

Beyond athletics, the morning incorporated wellness and emergency response education. Representatives from the Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh guided students through mindfulness and yoga rotations. In a separate hands-on session, instructors from the American Heart Association provided students with foundational CPR training to teach basic life-saving skills.

During lunch sessions, students attended a panel discussion focused on professional careers in sports. Jim Britt, executive director of SportsPITTSBURGH, served as moderator. The panel featured Rachel Brecht, chief people officer of the Pittsburgh Penguins; Ethan Lounsbury, senior director of marketing for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds; and Benjamin Moore, senior sports marketing manager at F.N.B.

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