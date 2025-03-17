RMU will play Alabama in first round of 2025 NCAA tournament

CLEVELAND — The Robert Morris University Colonials have learned who their opponents are for the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

RMU will take on Alabama on Friday, March 21 at 12:40 p.m. in Cleveland.

12:40 pm on Friday 😎 pic.twitter.com/nqZZCufUyC — RMU Basketball (@RMUMBasketball) March 17, 2025

RMU is the 15 seed and Alabama is No. 2.

The Colonials made the tournament for the first time in 10 years after defeating Youngstown State 89-78 to win its first-ever Horizon League title game.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group