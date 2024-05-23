Road closed in Moon Township after vehicle hits utility pole, causing downed power lines

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Moon Township is closed after a vehicle hit a utility pole, bringing down power lines.

Coraopolis Heights Road is closed between Snyder and Ewing, according to police.

Residents of Coraopolis Heights Road between Valentine Drive and Ewing should access from the Ewing Road end. Residents between Snyder and Baywood should access from the Snyder Drive end of the closure.

Duquesne Light will be working for several hours to open the roadway again. The closure is expended to last into the evening.

