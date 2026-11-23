PITTSBURGH — Road closures and parking restrictions will take effect across Pittsburgh’s North Shore and Downtown on Thursday for the 36th annual YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot.

More than 8,800 participants are expected to attend the Thanksgiving morning event.

Organized by P3R and presented by UPMC Health Plan, the holiday gathering raises funds for YMCA food pantry programs and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Participants representing 38 states and five countries are scheduled to take part.

Street closures along the course will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. Parking restrictions along the race routes begin at 4:30 a.m., and officials noted that any vehicles remaining on the course after that time will be towed.

Course Maps:

Additional street closures will accommodate both the Turkey Trot and preparations for Friday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Art Rooney Avenue will be closed between North Shore Drive and Reedsdale Street and West General Robinson Street will be closed between Art Rooney Avenue and Chuck Noll Way. Access to the Gold one garage and surrounding lots will remain open via North Shore Drive through Chuck Noll Way.

All races will start on West General Robinson Street and finish on North Shore Drive near PNC Park. The 5-mile course crosses both the Rachel Carson and Roberto Clemente bridges, while the 5K course takes runners across the Andy Warhol and Roberto Clemente bridges before directing them back toward the North Shore.

Runners in the 5-mile event will also help commemorate the centennial of the Rachel Carson Bridge. Owned by Allegheny County, the bridge originally opened as the Ninth Street Bridge on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 1926. The 100th birthday celebration on the bridge will feature a commemorative banner, a DJ and festive course decorations.

Four race options are available during the morning event: the 5-Mile presented by FedEx, the 5K presented by UPMC Health Plan, the 1-Mile Family Fun Run presented by Busy Beaver and the Double Gobble presented by Huntington Bank, which challenges participants to complete both the 5K and 5-Mile courses.

Residents, businesses and visitors traveling in the area are encouraged to plan ahead and review road-closure maps before Thursday morning to minimize travel disruptions.

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