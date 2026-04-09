Road rage incident on PA Turnpike leads to man being stabbed, another facing charges, police say

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver told police that another man charged at him with a knife after he pulled out in front of him on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

“There’s no need and no reason for that. What did somebody cut you off? Okay, slow down,” driver Tim Meyer said.

“There is nothing that important in your life that five minutes extra on the road could save you from,” another driver, Greg McCall, said.

That’s the reaction from drivers in North Huntingdon Township after a dangerous road rage incident off the Turnpike.

State police said Robert Palscak, of Donegal, followed another man home from work on the Turnpike in an aggressive manner for over 10 miles before pulling a knife on him. According to police, the driver got stuck in traffic on the off-ramp of Irwin near Route 30.

When he looked through his review mirror at Palscak, who had been driving recklessly behind him, he said he saw him charging at him with a pocket knife.

The driver told police he quickly got a metal baseball bat out of his back seat, parked his car and got out.

“I simply can’t imagine that much rage that I would get out of my car and approach someone else,” driver Ashlynn Worrest said.

Palscak reportedly punched the driver in the face before using his pocket knife to stab him in the ear. He is now charged with aggravated assault.

“It’s ridiculous! To stab someone over road rage,” said Meyer, who drives for a living.

Meyer said road rage is getting out of hand.

“I drive about 45,000 miles a year. So, I see that stuff all the time. It is the dumbest thing. You see, when you’re in first, second or third grade. ... People cutting in front of each other. ‘I’ve got to be first!’ Go ahead.”

Palscak has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 15 with Judge Moore in North Huntingdon Township.

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