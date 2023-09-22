Local

Roads to be closed in preparation for Pittsburgh Great Race weekend

By WPXI.com News Staff

Great Race PIttsburgh Great Race

PITTSBURGH — It’s shaping up to be another busy event weekend in Pittsburgh, including the Pittsburgh Great Race that kicks off Saturday morning with the Junior Great Race.

The Great Race 5K and 10K will be held Sunday morning with the 5K starting at 8 a.m., and the 10K starting at 9:30.

Organizers say they’re expecting 10,000 people to take part in the races across the weekend. That means roads across the city will be impacted.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek has those details through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

Those participating Sunday who want to avoid waiting in line to get a packet can do that today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Point State Park. If you’re waiting until Sunday morning, you can pick it up from 6 to 8:45 a.m.

