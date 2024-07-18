Rob King hired as Steelers’ new play-by-play broadcaster

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com

In a significant change in the Pittsburgh Steelers history book, Rob King is set to take over as the team’s play-by-play broadcaster, succeeding the legendary Bill Hillgrove, who retired from his role with the team at the end of the 2023 season. King was announced as the club’s new play-by-play man during in an appearance on the WDVE Morning Show on Thursday.

“We are very excited to announce Rob King will be the new play-by-play broadcaster for the Steelers beginning this season after the retirement of long-time broadcaster, Bill Hillgrove, earlier this year,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a press release.” Rob has done a great job in his 25-year career in the Pittsburgh market and is very respected among his peers in the business. We are excited for Steelers Nation to hear his unique perspective and excitement of making our fans feel they are in the stadium witnessing the action on the field. He has big shoes to fill with the legendary broadcasters that have come before him, but we are thrilled to have Rob step into his new role to bring Steelers football to our fans across the world.”

Hillgrove, a beloved figure in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting, retired this past February after being the voice of the Steelers since 1994. His tenure has spanned some of the most memorable moments in the team’s history, including Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII victories. Hillgrove’s deep, resonant voice and unparalleled ability to capture the excitement of the game have made him a household name among Steelers fans and the Pittsburgh community. His departure leaves big shoes to fill, and his contributions to the franchise will forever be remembered.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group