Robert Morris gives Alabama all they could handle in opening-round NCAA Tournament loss

No. 15-seed Robert Morris gave No. 2-seed Alabama everything that they could handle for the first 37 minutes of their opening-round NCAA Tournament game before the Crimson Tide finally pulled away from the Colonials down the stretch, beating them by a score of 90-81.

The Crimson Tide’s speed and size proved to be too much for the Colonials to handle for a full 40 minutes as Alabama forwards Clifford Omoruyi and Mouhamed Dioubate combined for 35 points in the win over Robert Morris. Omoruyi went 8-of-8 from the field and finished second on the Crimson Tide with 17 points. Mark Sears led the way for the Crimson Tide with a team-high 22 points.

The main reason that the Colonials managed to stick close for a majority of the game was the play of the Cleveland native, Amarion Dickerson. He fouled out with less than a minute to go but he gave Robert Morris everything that he had. Dickersonfinished 11-of-22 from the field with a game-high 25 points. He added nine rebounds, six offensive, three steals and two blocks.

