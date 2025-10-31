Robinson EMS mourns loss of paramedic following battle with cancer

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local emergency medical service provider is mourning the loss of one of its paramedics.

In a social media post on Thursday, Robinson Emergency Medical Service said that paramedic Amos P. Cameron died after a battle with cancer.

Cameron had served at Robinson EMS for 20 years.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Amos’ family, friends and colleagues past and present,” the post reads.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

