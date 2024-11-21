Robotic inventions showcased in Pittsburgh during ‘Discovery Day’

PITTSBURGH — “Robotics Discovery Day” was held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Wednesday.

More than 140 vendors came out to make the event happen.

It showcased technology that can be incorporated into various industries.

Experts discussed the future of robotics and said the technology should be used as a tool.

“For decades, we have had companies that have been building robots here and now the world is at a point where they need robots as the power tools of modern business and so robots are not taking jobs, they’re transforming jobs,” said Jennifer Apicella, executive director of Pittsburgh Robotics Network.

Apicella said she considers Pittsburgh to be the robotics capital of the country.

Five thousand people attended the event.

