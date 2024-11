ROCHESTER, Pa. — The Rochester Area School District will be closed on Friday due to a water main break.

The district made the announcement around 8 p.m. Thursday.

A social media post from the district says the day will be made up in April.

An exact make-up date has not been provided.

