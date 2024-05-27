Rochester-Monaca Bridge to close for most of summer

MONACA, Pa. — It’s the main connector between Rochester and Monaca, a bridge that is a staple to many in these communities.

“It probably won’t look any different when it’s done and it will just be a major inconvenience,” said William Roth who works at Seven Sorrows Tattoo.

That’s the feeling around these towns as news came that this major staple will be closing for a good chunk of the summer.

“It’s going to make me think about coming here earlier or when I’m leaving, I’m really going to have to take a look and judge it. It’s going to be hard,” Roth said.

It starts on Tuesday at 7 a.m. with a right lane closure heading towards Rochester. PennDOT said that will last just one week, but not long after that in mid to late June, the entire bridge will shut down for 67 days. It’s part of a nearly $6.7 million project to rehab and preserve the structure.

“Our church is right across the road from the bridge and that will mean that I will have to go an extra distance or find another way around it just takes extra time,” said Maria Ganoe.

That time will be over 3.5 miles as the detour will take drivers down to the Monaca East Rochester bridge. That detour brings concerns about the heavy traffic now traveling through downtown Monaca.

“Now that it’s summer and there will be children out and parents out just being busy, it’s going to create extra headaches and frustration for local people,” Ganoe said.

The bridge will still be open for pedestrians and bicyclists during the full closure. The hope is for the entire project to be wrapped up by the end of the year.

