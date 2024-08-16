Rochester-Monaca Bridge reopens ahead of schedule after 2-month closure

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Rochester-Monaca Bridge in Beaver County has reopened ahead of schedule after being closed for two months, PennDOT announced Friday.

The well-traveled bridge which carries Route 18 over the Ohio River, closed on June 11 to conduct expansion dam joint replacements, zone painting, concrete deck overlay, steel, concrete, sidewalk, barrier and fence repair work.

Restrictions will still be in place, as needed, through late September for pier work, downspout work, and some other construction:

Rochester-Monaca Bridge (Route 18) - Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays

Route 51 - Single-lane restrictions will occur on westbound Route 51 in Rochester Borough from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays between the South Route 18/East Route 68 Rochester off-ramp and the North Route 51/West Route 68 Beaver/Chippewa off-ramp

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group