Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery closes at the Waterfront

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery — which opened as one of the original attractions at the Waterfront at a time when craft brewers were relatively rare and the Homestead site was still best known as a redeveloping brownfield — has ended a long run there, closing quietly in recent days.

While the restaurant and craft brewery itself didn’t post about the permanent closing on its social media, representatives for the Waterfront indicated they had expected the closure, which comes at the end of its lease.

The closing is viewed as an opportunity to lease a 15,000-square-foot space at the Waterfront to newcomers.

