Rocky inning dooms Keller, Pirates vs. Colorado

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Mitch Keller could not have gotten off to a better start, but the right-hander was hit hard in the fifth inning and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 on Wednesday night at PNC Park.

Bottom 2nd, 2-0 PIT: With the bases loaded and two outs, Henry Davis hit a grounder to third base, where Kyle Karros made a diving play and threw to second. Brandon Lowe barely beat the throw and kept running through the bag, causing Nick Gonzales to get caught in a run down. After one run already scored on the original fielder’s choice, Gonzales was awarded home on interference by pitcher Jose Quintana.

Bottom 3rd, 3-0 PIT:Konnor Griffin led off the inning with a hustle double and scored on a Bryan Reynolds single to right field off Quintana.

Top 5th, 6-3 COL: The Rockies (17-26) opened with five straight hits against Mitch Keller (4-2) to tie the game. With two outs, Mickey Moniak hammered a three-run home run to right to cap off a six-run inning.

Bottom 6th, 6-4 COL: Ryan O’Hearn got a run back for the Pirates (23-20) with a 392-foot solo shot to right-center field off Antonio Senzatela (3-0).

Top 8th, 7-4 COL: TJ Rumfield hammered a solo shot to right field off Brandan Bidois to pad Colorado’s lead.

Top 9th, 10-4 COL: With two on and one out, Justin Lawrence fielded a comebacker off the batt of Brett Sullivan for what should’ve been a double-play ball but delivered an errant throw to second base, allowing Brenton Doyle to score from second. Later in the inning, Moniak tripled home two more.

Mitch Keller retired the first 12 batters he faced before the Rockies ambushed him with five straight hits to open the fifth inning.

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