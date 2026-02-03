Roger Goodell reveals when NFL will return to Ireland

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers helped make NFL history during the 2025 season as they hosted the Minnesota Vikings in the first NFL regular season game ever played in Ireland. So when does the NFL plan to return to play in Ireland?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed hopefully within the next few years.

“We did have a wonderful time. Both clubs had a great time. I think our fans had a spectacular time,” Goodell said during his annual state of the NFL news conference ahead of the Super Bowl on Monday. “That game had more people come from the states from an international game than any game in our series.”

This season’s game in Ireland was a smashing hit. According to NFL Media, the Steelers-Vikings game averaged 7.9 million viewers (TV+Digital), making it the second-most NFL Network watched game ever.

