Rollover crash shuts down part of I-79

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A rollover crash shut down part of I-79 early Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County said the northbound interstate is closed between mile markers 87 and 96.

The crash involved one vehicle which was loaded, state police said. It’s unknown at this time what the items were.

Officials said one person was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

