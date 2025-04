UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — An Upper Saint Clair home was damaged in a fire on Monday evening.

The fire broke out at a home on Lorlita Lane. Our crew on scene saw damage to the building’s roof.

A police officer on scene told us everyone got out of the home safely and no one was hurt.

There was no immediate word as to what may have started the fire.

