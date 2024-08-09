Rosedale Technical College adds carpentry program

Rosedale Technical College has added a new program to its offering for those looking for hands-on training.

Rosedale Tech will kick off its new carpentry program this fall, aimed at preparing students for employment in the fields of carpentry and construction. The program will run 16 months, with the first class taking place on Nov. 24.

“We are thrilled to offer this new program as demand for carpenters continues to grow,” Dennis Wilke, president of Rosedale Tech, said in a release. “This program will set students up for a long and successful career with a diverse, hands-on and condensed 16-month program.”

