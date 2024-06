Ross Park Mall will conduct active shooter training from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Retailers, employees and the Ross Township Police Department will participate. The mall will open at 10 a.m.

Any reports of a strong police presence at the mall or abnormal sounds should be disregarded as they are part of the scheduled training.

