Ross Park Mall hosting weekend of celebrations ahead of International LEGO Day

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Ross Park Mall is hosting an event for builders around the ‘Burgh.

International LEGO Day Weekend will be held this Saturday and Sunday.

The free event will give LEGO enthusiasts a chance to explore the center court, which will be transformed to showcase displays from around the area.

It will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Steel City LUG, a Pittsburgh adult LEGO group, will unveil new massive models.

Pittsburgh native, Krista Kay, who participated in season five of the ‘LEGO Masters’ show, will meet with fans and offer tips.

“International LEGO Day is all about the limitless possibilities of the imagination,” said Kay. “By partnering the passion and creativity of Steel City LUG with the Ross Park Mall community, we are bringing a professional level of building that is sure to inspire the next generation of creators.”

Other highlights include:

Live Builds: Watch as expert builders assemble massive structures in real-time right in the heart of the mall.

Scavenger Hunt: Families can embark on a quest to find hidden items throughout the LEGO® creations.

Hands-On Activity Zones: Test your skills with hands-on activities and challenges.

International LEGO Day is Jan. 28 every year.

