Rollover crash shuts down portion of Route 28; at least 1 injured

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person has been injured in a crash along Route 28 in East Deer Township near the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills.

In photos sent from a viewer, it appears that one vehicle ended up overturned in the grassy median.

Route 28 Crash in East Deer Township (Submitted by Terri Sharick)

911 dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that the call for the crash came in around 3:20 p.m. and that one person has been taken to a hospital.

PennDOT says the northbound lanes of Route 28 are closed between the Russellton/Creighton (Exit 13) and Tarentum/New Kensington/Route 366 (Exit 14) interchanges.

Chopper 11 is over the scene.

