Rollover crash shuts down portion of Route 28; at least 1 injured

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person has been injured in a crash along Route 28 in East Deer Township near the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills.
In photos sent from a viewer, it appears that one vehicle ended up overturned in the grassy median.
911 dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that the call for the crash came in around 3:20 p.m. and that one person has been taken to a hospital.
PennDOT says the northbound lanes of Route 28 are closed between the Russellton/Creighton (Exit 13) and Tarentum/New Kensington/Route 366 (Exit 14) interchanges.
Chopper 11 is over the scene. Watch for the latest updates on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.
