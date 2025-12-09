Route 28 restricted as crews repair water leak

PITTSBURGH — Part of Route 28 will be restricted on Tuesday morning as crews work to repair a water leak.

Pittsburgh Water said they were alerted about an isolated leak happening along the road at 3 p.m. on Monday.

PennDOT said emergency repair work has begun and is causing a lane restriction on the southbound side between the 40th Street Bridge and the 31st Street Bridge in Pittsburgh.

One lane inbound is expected to remain closed.

Officials say the repair work is likely to continue into Tuesday morning’s commute and will remain in place until further notice.

