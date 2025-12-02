Route 28 will be restricted as crews remove graffiti in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — Part of Route 28 will be restricted as crews work to remove graffiti in Allegheny County.

The restrictions will impact Pittsburgh, Millvale, Etna and Shaler Township on Wednesday and Thursday.

The road will be restricted to a single lane from 10 a.m. to noon on each day.

Route 28 northbound will be impacted between I-279 North/East Ohio Street and the 31st Street Bridge/Strip District (Exit 2) interchanges.

The southbound lanes will be impacted between North 8/Butler (Exit 5) and Millvale (Exit 3B) interchanges.

Premier Power Cleaning is doing the work.

Drivers are asked to be cautious while traveling in the area.

