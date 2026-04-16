Route 422 ramp closures begin Monday in Butler County for paving project

Multiple on-and-off ramps at the Route 422 and Route 19 interchange will close as part of a resurfacing project in Slippery Rock and Muddy Creek townships.

Eastbound closures:

A seven-day closure of Route 422 eastbound on-and- off ramps at the interchange will take place April 20 through April 26.

Detours:

Drivers travelling Route 422 eastbound attempting to use the off-ramp at the Route 422/Route 19 interchange will continue travelling east on Route 422 approximately 4.3 miles to the Moraine State Park Exit. At the end of the exit ramp, turn left onto Pleasant Valley Road, continue for 500 feet and turn left onto Route 422 westbound. Continue on Route 422 westbound for 4 miles to the Route 422 westbound off-ramp at the Route 422/Route 19 interchange.

Drivers travelling on Route 19 attempting to use the Route 422 eastbound on-ramp at the Route 422/Route 19 interchange will continue south on Route 19 for approximately 3.2 miles to the Route 19/Route 488 interchange. Turn left onto Route 488 and travel east on Route 488 for approximately 0.5 miles to the I-79 north on-ramp. Continue on I-79 north for 3 miles to Exit 99 - Route 422 New Castle/Butler. At the end of the exit ramp, turn right onto Route 422 eastbound.

Westbound closures:

A five-day closure of the Route 422 westbound on-and off ramps at the interchange will take place from April 27 through May 1.

Detours:

Drivers travelling on Route 422 attempting to use the Route 422 westbound off-ramp at the Route 422/Route 19 interchange will continue to the Route 422/I-79 southbound interchange. Continue on I-79 southbound approximately 3 miles to Exit 96 (Route 488 Prospect Portersville Exit), at the end of the exit ramp, turn left onto Route 488 west. Continue 0.5 Miles to the Route 488/Route 19 interchange.

Drivers travelling on Route 19 attempting to use the Route 422 west on-ramp at the Route 19/Route 422 interchange will use the Route 422 east on-ramp and continue east on Route 422 approximately 4.18 miles to the Moraine State Park Exit. At the end of the ramp, turn left onto Pleasant Valley Road and continue for 500 feet to the Route 422 Westbound on-ramp.

$5.6 million resurfacing project continues through the fall

Resurfacing work will continue through October 30 along Route 422 from the intersection with McConnel’s Mill Road to West Park Road. Drivers should expect single lane closures, both eastbound and westbound, as needed for the duration of the project.

All work is weather-dependent.

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