Route 51 outbound closed at West End Bridge due to overturned dump truck

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The outbound lanes of Route 51 near the West End Bridge are shut down due to an overturned dump truck.

The call for the crash came in to emergency dispatchers around 8:24 a.m.

PennDOT cameras show police cars blocking off the roadway.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the driver self-extricated and was not hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Overturned Drump Truck (PennDOT)

